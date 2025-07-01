EWU Student Wins 2024 M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust Poster Prize

Congratulations to biology student Jeff Schell for receiving the Ecology-Evolution-Biodiversity Murdock Poster Prize for 2024.

The prize was awarded at the Murdock College Science Research Conference, cohosted by Whitman College, for Schell’s presentation, titled ” A Novel Case Study for the Biotic Resistance Hypothesis in a Host-Parasite System at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge.”

The conference brought together more than 450 students and faculty from 31 Pacific Northwest, primarily undergraduate, institutions.

The selection was made based on recommendations from a panel of judges who used a combination of criteria, including communication skills, knowledge and thorough analysis of the material, creativity of the project, organization and clarity of the presentation, and poise in answering questions. Schell excelled in all these areas and made a significant contribution to this year’s conference theme, “Saving Our Planet Through Scientific Research.”

Professor, Krisztian Magori, PhD, was also recognized for his role as Schell’s mentor. Both received cash prizes from the M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust.