EWU String Orchestra “Send-Off” Concert

EWU String Orchestra will perform a special concert at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Music Building Recital Hall.
You are invited to a special concert presented by the EWU String Orchestra this Wednesday during the noon hour! The orchestra will be performing a “send-off” concert of music that they will be presenting at the NAfME Conference the following weekend. The theme of the concert is “String Orchestra in Film”, and will feature well-known music.
There will be cookies following, and you are welcome to visit with our young EWU musicians! Below are the specific details:
Who: EWU String Orchestra
What: “Send-off” concert for NAfME Conference
When: Wednesday, February 15 – 12:00 Noon (EWU Music Convocation)
Where: EWU Music Building Recital Hall
Cost: Free Admission
John Marshall, director of Orchestra, invites campus to enjoy this performance and give our EWU Orchestra a proper “send-off”.