EWU String Orchestra “Send-Off” Concert

EWU String Orchestra will perform a special concert at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Music Building Recital Hall.

You are invited to a special concert presented by the EWU String Orchestra this Wednesday during the noon hour! The orchestra will be performing a “send-off” concert of music that they will be presenting at the NAfME Conference the following weekend. The theme of the concert is “String Orchestra in Film”, and will feature well-known music.

There will be cookies following, and you are welcome to visit with our young EWU musicians! Below are the specific details:

Who: EWU String Orchestra

What: “Send-off” concert for NAfME Conference

When: Wednesday, February 15 – 12:00 Noon (EWU Music Convocation)

Where: EWU Music Building Recital Hall

Cost: Free Admission

John Marshall, director of Orchestra, invites campus to enjoy this performance and give our EWU Orchestra a proper “send-off”.