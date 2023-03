Listen to the EWU String Orchestra perform music from films that include Psycho and Howl’s Moving Castle at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in the Music Recital Hall on the Cheney campus.

Tickets cost $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors and non-students. EWU students, faculty and staff receive free admission.

To learn more, visit the CAHSS Upcoming Events webpage.