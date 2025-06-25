EWU Startup Team Wins Awards at Dempsey Startup Competition

Eastern Washington University’s Universal Extrusion Solutions (UES), a startup supported by EWU’s TEA Accelerator, placed 3rd out of 174 teams at the 2025 Dempsey Startup Competition hosted by the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business.

Judges awarded $87,500 to early-stage student startups for this competition, now in its 28th year.

The UES team also received the Best Sustainability Innovation – Big Picture Award for their early-stage product, PolyForge™, which helps 3D print farms lower costs and reduce plastic waste by producing filament from raw or recycled plastic pellets.

This marks the first time an EWU team has reached the Top 4 in the competition’s history. The team earned $12,500 in prize funding, which will support the development and testing of their minimum viable product.

The students shared on their company LinkedIn: “We learned so much from this experience and are excited for what’s next,” the students shared on their PolyForge™ LinkedIn page, going on to thank their mentors and supporters at Eastern Washington University and the TEA accelerator.

Photo below courtesy of Foster Buerk Center For Entrepreneurship.