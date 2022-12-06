Staff and Faculty Holiday Ticket Discount for Eagle Basketball

If you are thinking about catching an EWU Men’s or Women’s Basketball game, now’s the perfect time. Faculty and staff members can watch Eagle basketball during winter break, Dec. 5-Jan. 5, for just $5 a ticket.

Click the link to claim your tickets online. Watch the Eagles seven times this holiday season for even more fun!

Here is a schedule of Men’s Basketball (MBB) and Women’s Basketball (WBB):

Dec. 10, Saturday | WBB versus Tarleton State – 2 p.m.

Dec. 17, Saturday | MBB versus UC Davis – 1 p.m.

Dec. 20, Tuesday | WBB versus Utah State – 1 p.m

Dec. 20, Tuesday | MBB versus NW Indian College – 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, Thursday | WBB versus Montana – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31, Saturday | WBB versus Montana State – 2 p.m.

Jan. 5, Thursday |MBB versus Portland State 6 p.m.

To claim your discounted staff and faculty tickets, click on this link or show your EagleCard at the ticket booths.