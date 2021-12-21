EWU School of Education Application Deadlines

Students need to complete the Contact form to express interest in applying to the Education program
Additional Information:
Students need to complete the Contact form to express interest in applying to the program by:
January 10, March 10, July 10 (transfer students), September 10
Secondary students need to apply two quarters before starting the EDUC courses. For example:
- Winter Orientation – Fall EDUC Courses
- Spring Orientation – Winter EDUC Courses
- Summer Orientation(transfer students only) – Winter EDUC Courses
- Fall Orientation – Spring EDUC Courses
Early Childhood students need to apply either in Winter or Spring. ECE students may not apply in Fall quarter. For example:
- Winter Orientation – Spring EDUC Courses
Elementary Education students can apply any quarter. For example:
- Winter Orientation – Spring EDUC Courses
- Spring Orientation – Fall EDUC Courses
- Summer Orientation (transfer students only) – Fall EDUC Courses
- Fall Orientation – Winter EDUC Courses
For More Information: https://inside.ewu.edu/education/contact/