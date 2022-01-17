EWU Recruiting Bloomsday Corporate Cup Teams

It is once again time to organize Eastern’s Corporate Cup teams for the 2022 Bloomsday annual run, held on Sunday, May 1.

If you are interested in joining an EWU team, please notify Grant Smith at gsmith@ewu.edu as soon as possible. Team spots are limited, so please reach out right away.

Please do not register as an individual as team members get benefits that include a premium starting position, a high-tech shirt, picnic treats in the park and a team photo. The cost is $52 for full-time employees (30+ hours).

Most teams are non-competitive. There will be two seeded teams, but most are walkers and some are pushing strollers.  The guiding philosophy is inclusivity, good health and our demonstration of community spirit in Spokane. 

Please include the following information in your email: Full name, address and zip code, email address, contact phone, date of birth, age as of May 1, gender, optimal finish time (or pace per mile). Also include your preferred shirt size for the run, your number of previous Bloomsday runs, and if you participated in Bloomsday last year. Also, be sure to note if your data has changed since last year.

If you have questions, email gsmith@ewu.edu or call 509.570.3324.

