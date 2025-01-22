EWU Police Domestic Violence Training: Jan. 29

The EWU Police Department is offering Domestic Violence in the Workforce training from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Catalyst, Room 309. Chief Jewell Day will facilitate the session.

Another session will be offered on March 6, with additional details provided as the date approaches.

The Domestic Violence in the Workforce sessions will address the following topics:

Understanding domestic violence

Recognizing the signs

Workplace security risks

Prevention strategies

Responding to domestic violence in the workplace

We encourage you to attend one of these sessions, with approval of your supervisor.

Please email Jennifer Walters at jwalters6@ewu.edu to register for a training session.