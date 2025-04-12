EWU Payroll News: 2025 Form W-2 Electronic Consent

Eastern Washington University offers its employees the option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage & Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form.

Benefits of receiving an electronic Form W-2:

Earlier access to the Form W-2 than paper copies

Employee can print multiple copies of their Form W-2

No lost, stolen, delayed or misplaced W-2’s in the mail

Worldwide access from any internet connection via EagleNet Experience

Cost savings for the university by eliminating printing and mailing costs

Once consent is given, it remains in effect until the employee changes the election. This can be done on EagleNet Experience

Signing up to receive your annual W-2 electronically can be done on EagleNET Experience in these simple steps:

From the Employees Dashboard tile, select Open Employee Dashboard;

Under Pay Information, select Taxes;

Select Electronic Regulatory Consent;

Check the box to consent to receive W-2 electronically;

Then click Submit.

If your preference is to receive your W-2 electronically, the Payroll Office asks that you complete the above consent by Dec. 31, 2025. If you do not elect to receive your W-2 electronically, it is your responsibility to ensure your permanent address is correct in EagleNet Experience. Paper W-2’s will be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2026.

All W-2 forms will be made available online, via EagleNET Experience, by January 31, 2026.

Please contact the Payroll Office at (509) 359-2325 with any questions.



