EWU Payroll News: 2025 Form W-2 Electronic Consent

Eastern Washington University offers its employees the option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage & Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form.
Benefits of receiving an electronic Form W-2:
- Earlier access to the Form W-2 than paper copies
- Employee can print multiple copies of their Form W-2
- No lost, stolen, delayed or misplaced W-2’s in the mail
- Worldwide access from any internet connection via EagleNet Experience
- Cost savings for the university by eliminating printing and mailing costs
- Once consent is given, it remains in effect until the employee changes the election. This can be done on EagleNet Experience
Signing up to receive your annual W-2 electronically can be done on EagleNET Experience in these simple steps:
- From the Employees Dashboard tile, select Open Employee Dashboard;
- Under Pay Information, select Taxes;
- Select Electronic Regulatory Consent;
- Check the box to consent to receive W-2 electronically;
- Then click Submit.
If your preference is to receive your W-2 electronically, the Payroll Office asks that you complete the above consent by Dec. 31, 2025. If you do not elect to receive your W-2 electronically, it is your responsibility to ensure your permanent address is correct in EagleNet Experience. Paper W-2’s will be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2026.
All W-2 forms will be made available online, via EagleNET Experience, by January 31, 2026.
Please contact the Payroll Office at (509) 359-2325 with any questions.