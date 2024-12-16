EWU Payroll: 2024 Form W-2 Electronic Consent

Option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage & Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form.

Eastern Washington University offers our employees the option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage & Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form.

Benefits of receiving an electronic Form W-2 include:

  • Earlier access to the Form W-2 than paper copies
  • Employee can print multiple copies of their Form W-2
  • No lost, stolen, delayed or misplaced W-2’s in the mail
  • Worldwide access from any internet connection via EagleNet
  • Cost savings for the university by eliminating printing and mailing costs
  • Once consent is given, it remains in effect until the employee changes the election
  • This can be done on EagleNet

Signing up to receive your annual W-2 electronically can be done on EagleNET in five simple steps:

1. From the “Employees” tile, select “Employee Dashboard”
2. Under “Pay Information” select “Taxes”
3. Select “Electronic Regulatory Consent”
4. Check the box to consent to receive W-2 electronically
5. Then click “Submit”

If your preference is to receive your W-2 electronically, we ask that you complete the above consent by Dec. 31. If you do not elect to receive your W-2 electronically, it is your responsibility to ensure your permanent address is correct in EagleNet. Paper W-2’s will be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2025.

All W-2 forms will be made available online, via EagleNET, by Jan. 31, 2025.

Please contact the Payroll Office with any questions by calling 509.359.2325

