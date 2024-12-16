EWU Payroll: 2024 Form W-2 Electronic Consent

Option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage & Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form.

Eastern Washington University offers our employees the option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage & Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form.

Benefits of receiving an electronic Form W-2 include:

Earlier access to the Form W-2 than paper copies

Employee can print multiple copies of their Form W-2

No lost, stolen, delayed or misplaced W-2’s in the mail

Worldwide access from any internet connection via EagleNet

Cost savings for the university by eliminating printing and mailing costs

Once consent is given, it remains in effect until the employee changes the election

This can be done on EagleNet

Signing up to receive your annual W-2 electronically can be done on EagleNET in five simple steps:

1. From the “Employees” tile, select “Employee Dashboard”

2. Under “Pay Information” select “Taxes”

3. Select “Electronic Regulatory Consent”

4. Check the box to consent to receive W-2 electronically

5. Then click “Submit”

If your preference is to receive your W-2 electronically, we ask that you complete the above consent by Dec. 31. If you do not elect to receive your W-2 electronically, it is your responsibility to ensure your permanent address is correct in EagleNet. Paper W-2’s will be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2025.

All W-2 forms will be made available online, via EagleNET, by Jan. 31, 2025.

Please contact the Payroll Office with any questions by calling 509.359.2325