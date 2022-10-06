EWU Participating in Statewide Student Experience Survey

EWU students are encouraged to participate in the Washington Student Experience Survey (WSES). This survey will be distributed via ir@ewu.edu beginning Oct. 12 and will be available through Oct. 28. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Conducted by Western Washington University, and sponsored by the Washington Student Achievement Council, the survey helps leaders better understand the needs and challenges of students in the state of Washington. Your participation will help inform policy initiatives and support of students like you in Washington.

The WSES survey will address your basic needs (food, housing, etc.) and the services available to you to meet those needs. Your survey responses will be summarized in a report to state lawmakers to help them better understand the support needs of college students to ultimately help colleges improve services for students.

Again, please look for the survey, which will be distributed via ir@ewu.edu beginning Oct. 12 and will be available through Oct. 28. This one-time survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and will make a big difference in colleges’ ability to understand and help students. This survey will be collected anonymously.



