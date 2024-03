Hear the EWU Orchestra and Symphonic Choir perform Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, in the Musical Building Recital Hall.

Admission prices are posted below:

$10 general admission

$5 for seniors and non-EWU students

Free for EWU students and staff

To access the calendar of upcoming events, visit the Music Concert Series webpage.