Come hear the EWU Orchestra and Choir perform music selections composed by Bach, Corelli, Vivaldi and other greats. The concert is at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13, in the EWU Music Building Recital Hall.

Cost: $10 General Admission, $5 Senior

The concert is free to the EWU Community.

To learn more, visit the CAHSS performing arts and music webpage.