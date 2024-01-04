EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: April News

April Happenings

April Offers a Full Month of Diversity Events

April brings our annual tradition, Diversity & Inclusion Week, April 15-19, highlighting the richness of cultures and identities at EWU. Information HERE

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 1-30

National Farmworker Awareness Week

April 1-7 | Information HERE

Earth Day and Sustainability Week

April 22-26 | Information HERE

Disability Pride Days

April 29-30 | Information HERE

There will be so many opportunities to learn and grow. See the ODEI website for more information.

April Printable Diversity Calendar

Giving Joy Day April 3

Contribute to the future of our brilliant EWU students. We have a one-day goal of raising $500,000 on April 3.



There are funds for every donor’s passions.

BOT Diversity Initiative Grant Applications CURRENTLY OPEN

We are now accepting applications for BOT Diversity Initiative Grants which will be awarded in FY 2024-25. The deadline for submitting grant applications is Friday, May 31, 2024.

Each grant provides up to $2,000 per project.

The Board of Trustees’ Diversity Initiative provides funding for promising and high quality faculty, staff, and student projects, including research, that promote diversity and inclusion at Eastern Washington University.

Faculty, staff, and students at Eastern Washington University are eligible to apply for funding. Student applicants must be affiliated with a campus department, club, or ASEWU. Please see details HERE.

For any questions regarding the BOT Diversity Initiative Grant, please contact Kim Davis in the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at 509.359.6874 or at kdavis2@ewu.edu.

May 17 Search Advocates Training

Faculty have been the trailblazers for the Search Advocates program.

We have placed faculty Search Advocates on all full-time faculty searches since fall 2023. In fall 2024, full-time searches for all employee types will require a Search Advocate.

We are getting a ton of requests for search advocates on lecturer positions. We would like to request more lecturers and senior lecturers to serve on those searches that are not for tenure-track positions. We prefer that faculty serve as a Search Advocate only once per year, which means we need more faculty to participate.

If you or a colleague you know are interested in becoming a Search Advocate, we are recruiting all employee types. The next one-day Search Advocates workshop is Friday, May 17, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Meals are provided, and it is a comfortable and engaging environment for learning. Please contact Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu for more information and to register.



Please see our website for additional information:

https://inside.ewu.edu/diversityandinclusion/search-advocates/



Recruiting Students for Student DEI Advisory Council AY 2024-25

We are recruiting for members of the Student Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council in conjunction with ASEWU. We are interested in having continuous conversations with students about how we can best serve them and create the most inclusive campus. This is a paid opportunity for students to meet monthly, enjoy refreshments with the Office for

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and also have quarterly meetings with a member of the executive leadership team.

We will pay you $50 per meeting you attend. If you will be a full-time student in academic year 2024-25, please consider applying. This is a great opportunity to have voice, partner in advocacy, and make your university the best it can be. Apply now through the end of spring quarter, Friday, June 28, 2024. Students apply HERE.



For any questions regarding the Student Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council, please contact Kim Davis at 509.359.6874 or at kdavis2@ewu.edu.



Campus-Wide Reading Continues

All of campus is invited to participate in our campus-wide book reading of Angie Beeman’s book, Liberal White Supremacy: How Progressives Silence Racial and Class Oppression.

The reading group will be facilitated by Dr. Pui-Yan Lam, Professor of Sociology and Justice Studies. Remaining meeting dates are April 5, 12, 19, and will be held in-person with a Zoom option at the Center for Inclusive Excellence, SHW 114. We have several books left if anyone wants to join the group late. Please RSVP to Stephanie Bradley, sbradley5@ewu.edu.

Opportunities to Complete Required DEI and Anti-Racism Training

All employees, including part-time and student employees, are required to complete DEI and Anti-Racism Training.



Upcoming opportunities to complete required training:

1) Online Get Inclusive

DEI for the Workplace (60-75 minutes) HERE. Just block an hour on your schedule, and complete this very informative and helpful online training.

2) Departmental Training

By request, we can set up a departmental training and meet with an entire department or division at one time. To request training, please contact Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu.



DEI Affinity Groups for Faculty & Staff at EWU

Did you know we have a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion affinity groups for faculty and staff at EWU?

For information about one of our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Affinity Groups, please contact the Employee Coordinator:

African American/ Black Employee Affinity Group, Employee Coordinator: Romeal Watson rjwatson@ewu.edu

American Indian/Alaska Native/First Nations Learning Circle Employee Affinity Group, Employee Coordinator: Erin Ross, eross1@ewu.edu

Belonging Advocates Employee Affinity Group (For Allies in DEI Work

Employee Coordinator: Stephanie Bradley, sbradley5@ewu.edu

La Comunidad, Latinx/e Hispanic Employee Affinity Group

Employee Coordinator: Kim Davis, kdavis2@ewu.edu

LGBTQ+ Employee Affinity Group, Employee Coordinator: Brock Sieb, bsieb@ewu.edu

If you are interested in starting up a new Employee DEI Affinity Group, get more information on our website HERE.



Questions about Employee DEI Affinity Groups at EWU can be directed to Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu.



Pictured left to right: Kim Davis and Stephanie Bradley

EWU's Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is committed to the inclusion and celebration of all people and cultures, and we value each individual's intrinsic worth. In its commitment to diversity and inclusion, EWU exemplifies the guiding principles of Campus, Culture, Community, and Connection in our services, programs, resources, and civic engagements.

