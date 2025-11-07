EWU Night With Spokane Velocity

EWU faculty and staff are invited to a special Eastern Washington University Night with Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, Aug. 2 at ONE Spokane Stadium, in downtown Spokane

It’s a great opportunity for EWU faculty and staff to show some Eagle spirit while enjoying discounts of up to 40% off tickets to catch a Spokane Velocity FC (soccer) game.

This is a chance to rally together as Velocity FC takes on Omaha Union FC in a highly competitive match.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and you can purchase discounted tickets right up until the start time. Whether you’re bringing your family, your department, or flying solo, show your Eagle pride in Spokane’s Pro Soccer scene.