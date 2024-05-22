EWU Night at the Spokane Indians

Join EWU alumni, staff, and students for an exciting evening at Avista Stadium on Friday, May 31. (Kids are welcome to come and enjoy Dinosaur Night at Avista Stadium.)

EWU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Joddie Gleason will throw out the first pitch. Join us as we cheer for Gleason and the Spokane Indians!

Each ticket includes a “Home Run” food voucher good for one Indians Dog, one Pepsi product, and one bag of chips. Food vouchers can be picked up at the advance ticket window and redeemed at the main concession stand.

Donations are optional and can be added at checkout. All donations will benefit the EWU Alumni Association Fund.

Tickets are available to purchase online.

What is Dinosaur Night?

Take a step back in time, because it’s Dinosaur Night at Avista Stadium! Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life with a traveling dinosaur exhibit courtesy of The UPS Store. Fans can participate in a special fossil dig and take photos with all your favorite Dinosaurs, including Otto and Doris!

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University