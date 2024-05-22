EWU Night at the Spokane Indians

Join EWU alumni, staff, and students for an exciting evening at Avista Stadium on Friday, May 31. (Kids are welcome to come and enjoy Dinosaur Night at Avista Stadium.)

EWU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Joddie Gleason will throw out the first pitch. Join us as we cheer for Gleason and the Spokane Indians!

Each ticket includes a “Home Run” food voucher good for one Indians Dog, one Pepsi product, and one bag of chips. Food vouchers can be picked up at the advance ticket window and redeemed at the main concession stand.

Donations are optional and can be added at checkout. All donations will benefit the EWU Alumni Association Fund.

Tickets are available to purchase online.

What is Dinosaur Night?

Take a step back in time, because it’s Dinosaur Night at Avista Stadium! Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life with a traveling dinosaur exhibit courtesy of The UPS Store. Fans can participate in a special fossil dig and take photos with all your favorite Dinosaurs, including Otto and Doris!