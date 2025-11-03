EWU Night at the MAC

The EWU Alumni Association is excited to partner with The MAC (Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture) for a special evening of art, culture, and connection with fellow Eagles at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

Join us for an exclusive after-hours reception in the museum’s foyer, featuring hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and remarks from EWU President Shari McMahan, who serves on the Board of Trustees for The MAC.



Two EWU professors, Erina Romanowich and Tomoko Kimura, will each give 15-minute presentations about contemporary issues in Japan, a perfect fit with The MAC’s exhibits, Samurai, Sunrise, Sunset and The Evolution of the Japanese Sword. The presentations will be offered at 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.



Tickets are only $10 each and can be purchased online. Admission includes exclusive after-hours access to The MAC, along with hors d’oeuvres and beverages and an opportunity to sample wine from some of the alumni-owned and operated wineries showcased in the Alumni Association’s Eagle Flights Wine Club. Must be 21 and older to sample wine.