EWU Night at The MAC: March 18

The EWU Alumni Association is partnering with The MAC for a special evening of art, culture and connection with fellow EWU Eagles on Wednesday, March 18.

The event includes an exclusive after-hours reception in the foyer, featuring hors d’oeuvres, beverages, a curated exhibit James Lavadour: Land of Origin by alumna Danielle Knapp ’06 and remarks from EWU President Shari McMahan.

Tickets cost a total of $14.27 (with fees included) and are available for purchase online. Registration closes at 11:30 p.m. on March 11.

Admission covers the following:

  • Exclusive after-hours access to The MAC
  • Exhibits: James Lavadour: Land of OriginBrick by Brick: We Built This City and CONDUIT: Doug Safranek and the World Mother Storytelling Project
  • Hors d’oeuvres and beverages
  • Sample wine from the alumni-owned and operated wineries showcased in our Eagle Flights Wine Club (21+)

**Doors open at 5 p.m. and The MAC is located at 2316 W. First Ave. in Spokane.

Please note: Season passes and other discounts are not valid for this special event. All attendees, including children, require a ticket at the same price.

