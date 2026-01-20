EWU Night at The MAC: March 18

The EWU Alumni Association is partnering with The MAC for a special evening of art, culture and connection with fellow EWU Eagles on Wednesday, March 18.
The event includes an exclusive after-hours reception in the foyer, featuring hors d’oeuvres, beverages, a curated exhibit James Lavadour: Land of Origin by alumna Danielle Knapp ’06 and remarks from EWU President Shari McMahan.
Tickets cost a total of $14.27 (with fees included) and are available for purchase online. Registration closes at 11:30 p.m. on March 11.
Admission covers the following:
- Exclusive after-hours access to The MAC
- Exhibits: James Lavadour: Land of Origin, Brick by Brick: We Built This City and CONDUIT: Doug Safranek and the World Mother Storytelling Project
- Hors d’oeuvres and beverages
- Sample wine from the alumni-owned and operated wineries showcased in our Eagle Flights Wine Club (21+)
**Doors open at 5 p.m. and The MAC is located at 2316 W. First Ave. in Spokane.
Please note: Season passes and other discounts are not valid for this special event. All attendees, including children, require a ticket at the same price.