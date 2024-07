Join the Alumni Association for a night of soccer at Eastern Washington University Night With Spokane Velocity, at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at One Spokane Stadium.

Specially priced tickets will be offered for the marquee matchup against the Charlotte Independence team. The first 200 people to register will receive a limited-edition EWU-Velocity themed scarf. The scarves can be picked up the day of the match at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Purchase your tickets before they sell out by going online.