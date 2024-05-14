EWU Music Presents ‘The Sound of Hope’ on May 23

EWU Music will present The Sound of Hope, a compelling concert by students, faculty and alumni starting at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 23 at The Fox Theater, in downtown Spokane.

Special guest artists and acclaimed vocalists Max Mendez and Andrea Olsen, both EWU alums, will join the concert this year. The music throughout will underscore the theme The Sound of Hope with exciting new arrangements by our talented artist faculty. EWU Music continues its excellence in concert performances, so save the date!

The evening will include performances by soloists and small groups, jazz combos along with orchestra, wind ensemble and choirs. This eclectic program will highlight a wide array of works guaranteed to uplift and inspire, including music from movies, jazz and the American legend, Leonard Bernstein.

Tickets are available online and cost $20 for general admission, $10 for seniors, age 65 and older, and $10 for students.

Join us for a VIP pre-concert reception in the Founders Gallery before the concert, starting at 6 p.m. VIP tickets are $30 General/$20 Seniors ($10 of each VIP ticket sold goes back to the music program). The VIP event includes:

Appetizers by Red Rock Catering

Cash bar

2 drink tickets (good for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)

Admission to the concert

Click on this link to register for the VIP pre-concert reception and use the promo code: EWUMUSIC. The deadline to register for the VIP event is Monday, May 20.