EWU Music Presents Hurray for Holywood: May 22

The Eastern Washington University Music Department is presenting Hurray for Hollywood, a story in music and film, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, at The Fox Theater. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Get ready for an evening of beloved music from the film industry. The concert features soul-stirring melodies, breathtaking performances and unforgettable moments featuring EWU students, faculty and alumni.

The concert will highlight music of the silver screen, with special acknowledgement to the talented artists in the Hollywood area who have experienced such loss this year – we honor them and offer this event in tribute to their incredible contributions to film music.

Tickets are available online and cost $20 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students. EWU students are admitted for free with ID.

Join us for a VIP pre-concert reception in the Founders Gallery before the concert, starting at 6:15 p.m. VIP tickets are $30. Use the promo code EWUMUSIC to purchase these tickets on The Fox Theater website. The VIP event includes:

  • Appetizers by Red Rock Catering
  • Cash bar
  • 2 drink tickets (good for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)
  • Admission to the concert

The Fox Theater is located at 1001 W. Sprague Ave. in Spokane.

