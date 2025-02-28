EWU Music Collaborates for ‘Translations’ on May 16

The Eastern Washington Department of Music is collaborating with Vytal Movement Dance for a special performance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16 at the Bing Crosby Theater, in downtown Spokane.

Translations: A Collaborative Evening of Original Music & Dance is a one-of-a-kind performance presented by Vytal Movement Dance in partnership with the Eastern Washington University Department of Music.

This evening-length concert will showcase innovative new dance works by Artistic Director Lexie Powell and Vytal Movement Dance company artists, set to original compositions performed live by EWU music students and alumni. This exciting collaboration celebrates the power of interdisciplinary art and highlights the creative talents of artists from across the Inland Northwest.

Show Creators:

Dr. Jonathan Middleton is an accomplished composer, researcher, and professor at Eastern Washington University, specializing in music and human-computer interaction. He has held artist residencies at prestigious institutions like Stanford University and the University of Tampere in Finland. In 2004, Middleton pioneered musicalgorithms.org, a groundbreaking web-based software that transforms data into melodies. He is the author of Essentials for Composers: Creative Process by Design and is dedicated to making music theory and composition accessible and engaging for students. His professional interests span a variety of fields, including collaborations with the band Apocalyptica and publishing academic articles with journals such as Leonardo and Heliyon.

Lexie Powell is a dynamic dancer, educator, and choreographer with a deep commitment to both the arts and arts education. She holds a BFA in Dance from Western Washington University, where she trained in modern technique with a focus on performance and choreography. Lexie has performed works by renowned choreographers Penny Hutchinson, Susan Haines, Pam Kuntz, and Natscha Greenwalt, and has been a member of Vytal Movement Dance since 2016. Under the direction of Founding Director Vincas Greene, Lexie performed in numerous original works before stepping into the role of Artistic Director in 2023. Since then, she has made it her mission to foster collaboration between artists and expand the dance community in Spokane.

The evening promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music, movement, and the creative spirit that thrives in the Inland Northwest. Don’t miss this chance to experience the vibrant talents of local artists as they push the boundaries of interdisciplinary collaboration.

**Vytal Movement Dance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization bringing professional concert dance to Spokane. Our mission is to ENGAGE, EDUCATE, and ENCOURAGE our community through dance.