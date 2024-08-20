EWU Move-in Day is Coming!

Help our new Eagles have an exceptional move-in experience. Be a part of the Movers & Shakers Team to welcome new students living on campus!

When: 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday/Friday, Sept. 19-20.

Move-in starts at P12 where new Res Hall students are greeted by faculty and staff before being sent to move into their hall for the year! This is a great opportunity to meet with new students and their families!

If you are interested, please fill out this year’s Movers & Shakers form at the following link: https://www.ewu.edu/housing/movers-shakers/

If you have any questions, please email us at stuhousing01@ewu.edu or give us a call at 509.359.2451.