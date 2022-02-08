EWU Men’s Basketball Staff and Faculty Appreciation Night

Eastern Washington employees are invited to an EWU Staff and Faculty Appreciation night at the EWU Men’s Basketball game vs. Weber State, this Thursday, Feb. 10.

Eastern staff and faculty will receive a discounted ticket rate, with tickets costing just $5 each for this exciting home game.

Tickets can be purchased online at GOEAGS.COM/TICKETS, by calling the EWU Athletic Ticket Office at 509.359. 6059 or by visiting the Reese Court ticket booth on game day.

To purchase discounted tickets online, scroll up to top of page and click on Promotions, then enter the promo code of STAFF22 and finalize your purchase.

For additional information, contact the EWU Athletic Ticket Office at 509.359.6059 or email aflanagan1@ewu.edu.