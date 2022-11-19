EWU Jazz Night on Nov. 28

The EWU Concert and Repertory Jazz orchestras are teaming with the Collegians Vocal Jazz choir for a performance. The Jazz Night concert will be held on Monday, Nov. 28. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Building Recital Hall, on the EWU Cheney campus.

Tickets cost $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Senior citizens get in free with an EWU identification card. Persons needing accommodations must contact Jenny Kellogg at jkellogg1@ewu.edu by Nov. 21. For more information, use your phone camera to scan the QR code below.