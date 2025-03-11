EWU Institutional Review Board Update

On behalf of the Eastern Washington University Institutional Review Board (IRB), the Office of Grant and Research Development (OGRD) shares this announcement.

The IRB Committee will not review grant-associated research applications until after a grant has been awarded or when required by the funding agency (such as prior to disbursement of funds). This aligns with institutional practices and has been confirmed in coordination with the Office of Grant and Research Development (OGRD).

If you need a letter that outlines EWU IRB review procedure to accompany your grant application, please contact the IRB chair.

(This message was approved by IRB Committee on Oct. 3, 2025.)



