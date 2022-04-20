EWU Hosting Regional African American Graduation Ceremony on Saturday

Home » EWU Hosting Regional African American Graduation Ceremony on Saturday

It is with great excitement that Africana Studies announces that Eastern Washington University will host the 26th Annual Regional African American Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, April 23, at Reese Court.  Doors open at 1 p.m. for food and beverages and the ceremony will run from 2-4 p.m.

This event recognizes African students graduating from high school and college. All students will receive a traditional Kente stole and students graduating with a 3.0 GPA or higher will receive a medal.

Participating schools include Whitworth University, Gonzaga University, Washington State University, Spokane Falls Community College, Spokane Community College and, of course, Eastern Washington University. In attendance will be many community partners, including deans and presidents of participating schools, NAACP members, Spokane City Council members and students and their families. We are anticipating that more than 300 people will attend the ceremony.

Kim Pearman-Gillman, chair of the EWU Board of Trustees, will speak behalf of the university, while Professor Angela Schwendiman, director of Africana Studies and Faculty Commons, will serve as keynote speaker. Professor Dr. Scott Finnie of EWU’s Africana Studies will serve as the master of ceremonies.

EWU faculty and staff are welcome to attend this event in person or via Zoom. Please reach out to rrodriguez2@ewu.edu with any questions.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University