EWU Hosting Regional African American Graduation Ceremony on Saturday

It is with great excitement that Africana Studies announces that Eastern Washington University will host the 26th Annual Regional African American Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, April 23, at Reese Court. Doors open at 1 p.m. for food and beverages and the ceremony will run from 2-4 p.m.

This event recognizes African students graduating from high school and college. All students will receive a traditional Kente stole and students graduating with a 3.0 GPA or higher will receive a medal.

Participating schools include Whitworth University, Gonzaga University, Washington State University, Spokane Falls Community College, Spokane Community College and, of course, Eastern Washington University. In attendance will be many community partners, including deans and presidents of participating schools, NAACP members, Spokane City Council members and students and their families. We are anticipating that more than 300 people will attend the ceremony.

Kim Pearman-Gillman, chair of the EWU Board of Trustees, will speak behalf of the university, while Professor Angela Schwendiman, director of Africana Studies and Faculty Commons, will serve as keynote speaker. Professor Dr. Scott Finnie of EWU’s Africana Studies will serve as the master of ceremonies.

EWU faculty and staff are welcome to attend this event in person or via Zoom. Please reach out to rrodriguez2@ewu.edu with any questions.