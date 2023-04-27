EWU Hosting Kayaking Event for Veterans and Active Duty Military on Friday

Team River Runner Spokane is holding its First Annual Kayak Football Tournament for wounded veterans, active-duty members and their families at Eastern Washington University.

The tournament is being held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the EWU Aquatic Center, 1155 Playfield Lane in Cheney.

Spokane’s Kayak Football Tournament provides an opportunity for wounded veterans to work as teams through engaging in adaptive paddle sports, elevating their physical and mental health. Kayak football follows the rules of football but includes the techniques of water polo and hockey. Participants compete from their kayaks. Whether on a river, lake or an indoor Olympic-sized pool, kayak football engages the competitive energy of veterans and strengthens team camaraderie.

To learn more, visit the Team River Runner Spokane website.