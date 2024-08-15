EWU Homecoming Game and Festivities

Celebrate EWU Homecoming with a visit to the Alumni Association’s Red Turf Nation Engagement Zone, followed by the traditional football game, with Eastern Eagles versus Weber State Wildcats, on Saturday, Oct. 19.

At 1 p.m., the Alumni Association’s Red Turf Nation Engagement Zone, located in P-12, right outside of the Inferno Team Shop, will hand out free hot cocoa, gameday stickers and other exclusive swag. There will even be a limited quantity of Homecoming T-shirts available, while supplies last, and entries to win a team-autographed football to be given away at the end of the season.

At 4 p.m., the Eagles versus Wildcats game gets underway. Tickets will soon be available at GoEags.com.