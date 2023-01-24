EWU Graduate Programs Fair on Feb. 15

Discover your next move at the EWU Graduate Programs Fair, held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, inside the PUB’s NCR.

The fair will provide an easy way to connect with faculty and representatives from each graduate program to learn more about the master’s degrees, doctoral degrees, and graduate certificate programs offered at EWU and how they can help you achieve your goals. Swoop will even be on site for some photo ops.

The event, hosted by the Graduate Programs Office, also includes representatives from resource groups for graduate students, including the Writer’s Center and the Global Office, who will be there in person to answer questions about the graduate school experience.