EWU Film and Digital Media is hosting an Open House and Meet and Greet with alumnus Jim Orr from 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, in RTV 109. Light refreshments will be served.

Orr, the president of domestic distribution at Universal Pictures, is an amazing supporter of EWU Film, hosting students at Universal Studios and sponsoring the fundraising film series at The Garland Theater in Spokane.