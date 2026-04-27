EWU Disability Days: April 27-29

This is the third year that EWU has hosted campus-wide events that offer educational opportunities and resources relating to disabilities. The April timeframe coincides with national observances that promote acceptance and awareness of autism, Parkinson’s disease, limb loss and limb difference, and celebrate historical contributions from Americans who are deaf.

EWU’s Disability Days run from April 27-29 and include a mix of in-person and Zoom events that will advance the understanding of disabilities and shine a light on challenges that people with disabilities face while navigating the world.

Here are the upcoming events:

Monday, April 27

Somatic Sovereignty & Creative Resistance | Noon–1:15 p.m. | Senior Hall 101

Workshop on Somatic Sovereignty Mapping the Architecture of Resilience and Reclaiming the Body with facilitator Nancy Benson.

Student Poster Sessions (Digital) | 1:30 – 3 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom with Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

A virtual showcase where students present research and creative projects centered on disability identity, accessibility and inclusion.

Cripping Stand-Up | 3–4 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom with Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

Join us for this presentation with facilitator Ryan Parrey exploring how disability is addressed by disabled stand-up comedians. We will focus on ways that assumptions and expectations about disabled people show up even before a single joke is told.

Disability Pride Days Promenade & Tabling | 4–5 p.m. | Outside of Senior Hall

A celebratory community march and resource fair designed to honor disability culture and connect attendees with local advocacy organizations.

Tuesday, April, 28

Access, Advocacy & Action | Noon–1:15 p.m. | Senior Hall 101or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

A campus resources panel will discuss access with Housing, Career Services, SASS, Student Affairs, OEDB, and Honors. Key representatives from those departments will discuss the specific accommodations and support systems available to students.

Disabled Student Roundtable | 1:30 – 3 p.m. | Senior Hall 101

A peer-led exchange where disabled students provide direct, unfiltered insights on navigating the social and academic realities of university life, prioritizing shared expertise over institutional jargon. Come to this session with questions in mind.

Advocacy Hours | 3 – 4 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

A collaborative workshop focused on identifying systemic barriers and developing collective strategies for disability-led activism on campus.

Live Recording of Crip Campus Podcast | 4 – 5 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

A live-audience session featuring authentic conversations about the disabled experience in higher education for an episode of Crip Campus.

Wednesday, April 29

Community Spaces & Crip Pedagogy | Noon–1:15 p.m. | SASS Open House | Hargreaves 015

Join us to learn more about what SASS is, what we do, and get to know the team.

Location: SASS, Hargreaves 015

Access Tour | 1:30 – 3 p.m. | Begins at SASS office in Hargreaves 015

Description: An interactive walk-through of campus designed to identify and evaluate the functionality of essential accessibility features like ramps, elevators, and power-assist doors.

Pedagogy Talk by Kelly Munger | 3–4 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

There is scarce research on the needs of disabled faculty members. Ableist systems within higher education often prohibit qualified individuals from attaining faculty positions or earning promotions. This presentation will focus on the types of barriers that disabled faculty may encounter and strategies to ameliorate some of these obstacles.

Reading Group | 4–5 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

Read and discuss short articles and poems about disability together.

Stand Up Comedy Video & Discussion with Desiree Walsh | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 and via Zoom

Join us for a conversation with comedian Desiree Walsh. We will discuss how she confronts ableism while affirming disability.