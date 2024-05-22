EWU Design Offering Riso Workshop: June 1-2

EWU Department of Design is offering a two-day Risograph workshop from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the weekend of June 1-2 at Catalyst 172.

The workshop will introduce artist/illustrator Alex Sensiba, who will provide hands-on guidance walking participants through the process of 4-color Risograph color separation and Risograph printing.

Sensiba is creating a 30-page graphic novel and a reading room space at the end of the month to host their book/print collection and debut their own work.

The workshop is $15 for EWU students (first 10 students to RSVP get a print for free) and $30 for community members. Participants will receive 20 editions of their 11″x17″ 4-color prints.

Participants are asked to bring things that can include a Macintosh computer, Spectrolite app, digital files of photos, drawings, doodles, comics, etc. or physical work to be scanned.

Please RSVP online. The first 30 RSVPs are guaranteed a spot in the workshop. Payment of cash or Venmo is accepted.

