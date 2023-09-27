EWU Departments and Organizations Needed for Trunk or Treat!

The Cheney Merchants Association is inviting EWU campus departments and student organizations to participate in this year’s Trunk or Treat, which provides Halloween treats for kids.

The treat-fest is being held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, in lot P-12. Organizations will bring their vehicles, tables, chairs and candy for this event. On the day of the drive, parents and guardians will park in the big parking lot and then walk to the north parking lot for the festivities.

Campus departments and student organizations interested in participating are asked to register in advance using this survey monkey link. Each participating entity will have an assigned space to set up a vehicle, table or booth. Participants are encouraged to be creative and decorate vehicles or booths and even pick a theme.

If you have any questions about the event, or need accommodations, please email Danielle LaBar at cheneymembers@gmail.com.

