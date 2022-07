Join us for a summer day enjoying rides, slides and having fun at Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach Waterpark.

The EWU Alumni Association has discounted tickets available for Friday, Aug. 12. The park is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Boulder Beach is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The EWU Silverwood package includes admission to Silverwood and Boulder Beach, all-you-can-eat lunch at Pavilions restaurant, offered from 1-3 p.m., and a bottomless beverage wristband. Each attendee will receive an EWU Alumni Association swag item (while supplies last).

Pricing for daylong package:

$40 per person | Ages 3-7

$55 per person | Ages 8-64

$45 per person | Ages 65+ Children 2 years and under are FREE

Pricing for lunch and beverage only:

$17 per person | Ages 3-7

$20 per person | Ages 8+

Tickets must be pre-purchased online. Tickets will not be mailed out and discounted tickets won’t be available at the door. Tickets will be available at the EWU check-in table until noon. After noon, the tickets will be available at Will Call for the remainder of the day. (Sorry, no refunds. Any no-shows forfeit all promotions associated with your ticket purchase. Ticket purchaser must be present for ticket and swag pick up.)

Additional information:

Silverwood Conductor All-You-Can-Eat Lunch includes: Wood-grilled chicken quarters, pulled BBQ pork, buns, hot dogs, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, corn bread, country green beans, corn on the cob, green salad, watermelon, Pepsi beverages and cookies.