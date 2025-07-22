EWU Day at Silverwood: Friday, Aug. 8

Join the EWU Alumni Association and your fellow Eagles for a day at Silverwood Theme Park & Boulder Beach Waterpark. Enjoy discounted tickets, a special lunch and plenty of big rides and big slides.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8 at Silverwood Theme Park & Boulder Beach Waterpark in Idaho.

The park is open from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Boulder Beach is open 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Special EWU packages include:

Admission to Silverwood & Boulder Beach

Lunch in Pavilion 5 from 1 – 3 p.m.

A Bottomless Beverage Wristband

Tickets are available online.

Pricing for full packages (taxes and fees are added at checkout):

$56 per person | Ages 3-7

$68 per person | Ages 8-64

$62 per person | Ages 65+

Children 2 years and under are FREE!

Lunch and beverage only

$17 per person | Ages 3-7

$23 per person | Ages 8+

Silverwood Conductor All-You-Can-Eat Lunch includes:

Wood-grilled chicken quarters, pulled BBQ pork, buns, hot dogs, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, corn bread, country green beans, corn on the cob, green salad, watermelon, Pepsi beverages and cookies.

All tickets will be available at the EWU check-in table until noon at Silverwood. Tickets that aren’t claimed by noon will be available at Will Call for rest of the day.

No tickets will be sent out in advance via email or mail. All tickets will need to be picked up in person.

No discounted tickets may be purchased at the door.

Please register right away as registration closes Friday, Aug. 1 at 11:30 p.m.

*Sorry, no refunds. Any no-shows forfeit all costs associated with your ticket purchase.

*By registering for this event, you are acknowledging you may appear in photographs and/or video of the event which may be used by the Eastern Washington University Alumni Association