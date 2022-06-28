EWU Day at Seattle Mariners

Join us for a day of Eagle fun at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle. Bring your family and friends to catch the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros game on Sunday, July 24, with the game beginning at 1:10 and a pre-game reception available.

Tickets cost $44 for the Main Level and $30 for the View Level. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

Purchase tickets through this special offer and you will receive a limited-edition co-branded T-shirt and access to a private pre-game reception on the Rooftop Boardwalk (from the time the gates open until the first pitch is thrown). The reception will include lemonade, popcorn, kettle chips and dip, mini corndogs, sliders and brownies.