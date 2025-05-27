EWU Craft Beer/No-Li Release Party: June 2

The Eastern Washington University Craft Beer Industry program, offered in partnership with No-Li Brewhouse, is hosting a party to celebrate the release of their 188.2 Imperial Red Ale.

The Third Annual Keg Tapping & Release Party begins 5 p.m. on Monday, June 2, at No-Li Brewhouse, 1003 E. Trent Ave., Spokane

In 2023, No-Li Brewhouse and EWU were awarded an international bronze brewing medal in Singapore at the Asia International Beer Competition for the ‘E Dubbel U’ Belgian-style dubbel ale that the students brewed. This was the first-ever international brewing medal awarded to an American university and brewery. Does EWU’s craft beer brew team have another award winner on their hands with the 188.2 Imperial Red Ale?

Come down to the No-Li Brewhouse with your friends and family and taste for yourself – and help the team celebrate their latest accomplishment. (Must be age 21 or older with proper ID.)

Cheers and Go Eags!

