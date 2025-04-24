EWU Computer Science Game Design Showcase: April 30

Come play video games created by CSCD 475 students from 4:30 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, in the Catalyst, 216 and 219. Everyone is welcome!

Students in CSCD 475 – Game Design and Development II – have completed their first four-week game projects. The students are inviting anyone who loves games to come playtest and provide feedback on these projects.

There are eight games, and there will be multiple stations for each game. You can also bring your own laptop and download the games directly. Feel free to drop in and out at any time.

Special guest Dustin Randall from Microsoft Games will also be present, providing feedback and answering questions.

*Please note that this event is being held at the Catalyst building in Spokane. CAT 216 and 219 are the computer science lab rooms, located on the second floor, accessible by elevator or stairs from the lobby.