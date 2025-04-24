EWU Computer Science Game Design Showcase: April 30

Come play video games created by CSCD 475 students from 4:30 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, in the Catalyst, 216 and 219. Everyone is welcome!

Students in CSCD 475 – Game Design and Development II – have completed their first four-week game projects. The students are inviting anyone who loves games to come playtest and provide feedback on these projects.

There are eight games, and there will be multiple stations for each game. You can also bring your own laptop and download the games directly. Feel free to drop in and out at any time.

Special guest Dustin Randall from Microsoft Games will also be present, providing feedback and answering questions.

*Please note that this event is being held at the Catalyst building in Spokane. CAT 216 and 219 are the computer science lab rooms, located on the second floor, accessible by elevator or stairs from the lobby.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University