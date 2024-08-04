EWU Commute Trip Reduction 2024 Survey is Open

It is time to complete EWU’s Commute Trip Reduction 2024 Survey. This short survey is open from April 3-19.

Access has been simplified this year using either a URL link or the QR code included in your email notification. If you don’t have the email, please copy and paste this URL into your browser to take the survey: https://ctrsurvey.org/s/ewu-commute-trip-reductio

Once you have finished, take a screenshot of the completed survey and send it to mrasmussen2@ewu.edu to enter a drawing to win a $25.00 gift card.

Thank you for your responses and if you have any questions, please email or call Michelle Rasmussen at 509.359.6448.

