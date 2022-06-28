EWU Comedy Night at Nate Jackson’s Super Funny Comedy Club

You are invited to join the EWU Alumni Association, and your fellow Eagles, for a night of laughter and EWU camaraderie on Thursday, July 21, at Nate Jackson’s Super Funny Comedy Club in Tacoma, Washington.

Jackson ’06 operates one of the largest black-owned comedy clubs in the nation and is a celebrity comedian. He has starred in NBC’s YoungRock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, WildnOut, HBO All Def, TruTv Lafftracks and other hit ventures.

Bring your friends to enjoy good laughs, good food and adult beverages. The night will feature a Red Social Hour, from 6-7 p.m, with the Comedy Show starting at 7 p.m. Attendees must be over 21 years of age to participate.

Tickets cost $40 per person and you can register online. The price includes food, beverages and a 100-minute show featuring Jackson.