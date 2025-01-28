EWU Co-Sponsors Nuestras Raíces’ Fundraiser: Feb.22

Eastern Washington University is a sponsor of the 19th annual Viva Vino Gala, which supports the nonprofit Nuestras Raíces’ work to empower the Hispanic and Latino community and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Spokane Tribe Casino, in Airway Heights. The fundraiser, which includes dinner and live and silent auctions, will treat guests to a vibrant cultural experience, with live mariachi music, flamenco and folklorico performances, and an evening of dance music provided by a live Latino DJ.

Part of the evening’s proceeds will support the nonprofit’s Hispanic-Latino student scholarship program LUNAA!

Online registration is available.