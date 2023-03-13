EWU a Sponsor of the 2023 KSPS Civics Bowl

Eastern Washington University is helping to sponsor the KSPS Civics Bowl, now in its second season.

The recorded episodes for Season 2 will air at 7 p.m. on Mondays, March 13 through May 1, on KSPS (other ways to watch are highlighted below).

EWU President Shari McMahan is serving as a guest question presenter during these two upcoming episodes:

  • Monday, March 20 | Ridgeline High School versus Lewis and Clark High School
  • Monday, April 3 | Shadle Park High School versus Liberty High School

Other participating schools this season include Central Valley, Ferris, University, John R. Rogers, North Central and The Community School.

Civics Bowl brings together teams of local high school students to test their knowledge in friendly competition. Teams of four vie for top honors in the half-hour sessions, answering questions about national, state, tribal and regional governments and other topics related to high-school-level civics and government.

Episodes will re-air on Sundays at 11 a.m.  After each episode airs, it will also be available to stream on the Civics Bowl website, the PBS App, and our YouTube channel.

