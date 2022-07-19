EWU Co-Hosting Higher Ed Tech Conference

Home » EWU Co-Hosting Higher Ed Tech Conference

Eastern Washington University is hosting this year’s Washington State Higher Education Building Bridges Technology Conference in partnership with other Washington educators. The conference runs the week of Aug. 8–12 at the Spokane Convention Center.

The conference is tackling topics from all aspects of college and university operations by bringing together higher education professionals, including faculty and IT experts, to share expertise and exchange ideas. Attendees will gain knowledge and develop an understanding of the many challenges currently faced by higher education institutions.

Attendees can choose from topics that include procurement and staffing strategies, managing cybersecurity scenarios, case studies of numerous technical resources, a chief information officer question and answer panel and more. Presenters will share accomplishments, lessons learned and technology solutions that are relevant to both academic and technical audiences working in higher education. 

The weeklong conference is open to everyone and begins with remote presentations on Monday and Tuesday, followed by in‑person events later in the week. Thursday and Friday will include more than two dozen in‑person sessions and networking receptions. The on‑site event also provides a mobile app allowing attendees to customize their conference experience.

Registration for attendees and presenters is available online. Early attendee registration for both the online and in-person events is $150 until Friday, July 18. After July 18, the cost increases to $190. Registration for the virtual keynote speakers only costs $99. Presenter registration costs $99.

Please contact instructionatech@ewu.edu with any questions.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University