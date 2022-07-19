EWU Co-Hosting Higher Ed Tech Conference

Eastern Washington University is hosting this year’s Washington State Higher Education Building Bridges Technology Conference in partnership with other Washington educators. The conference runs the week of Aug. 8–12 at the Spokane Convention Center.

The conference is tackling topics from all aspects of college and university operations by bringing together higher education professionals, including faculty and IT experts, to share expertise and exchange ideas. Attendees will gain knowledge and develop an understanding of the many challenges currently faced by higher education institutions.

Attendees can choose from topics that include procurement and staffing strategies, managing cybersecurity scenarios, case studies of numerous technical resources, a chief information officer question and answer panel and more. Presenters will share accomplishments, lessons learned and technology solutions that are relevant to both academic and technical audiences working in higher education.

The weeklong conference is open to everyone and begins with remote presentations on Monday and Tuesday, followed by in‑person events later in the week. Thursday and Friday will include more than two dozen in‑person sessions and networking receptions. The on‑site event also provides a mobile app allowing attendees to customize their conference experience.

Registration for attendees and presenters is available online. Early attendee registration for both the online and in-person events is $150 until Friday, July 18. After July 18, the cost increases to $190. Registration for the virtual keynote speakers only costs $99. Presenter registration costs $99.

Please contact instructionatech@ewu.edu with any questions.