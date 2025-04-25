EWU Clean Energy Project Drop-in Chats

This May come meet with EWU staff and the consulting firms that are designing clean energy projects to reduce the campus carbon footprint.

EWU is currently in the design and development of multiple clean energy projects that will improve campus energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. During the month of May, the Office of Sustainability and Facilities & Planning will be hosting multiple open house events for the EWU community to come drop-in, meet the people and firms leading the work, and learn more about the coming sustainability-focused projects. The open house chats will be inside the entrance to the JKF library. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

The open house chats include:

Thursday, May 1 | 10 a.m. – noon | Solar Array Design and Eco-voltaics with Cascadia Renewables | JFK Library

EWU is currently in the design phase of a 1 MW solar array that will be integrated with campus research and plant restoration efforts. Come meet with the consultants to learn more about the current project designs and opportunities to come.

Tuesday, May 13 | 10 a.m. – noon | Capture Demonstration Project with CarbonQuest | JFK Library

We are adding a carbon capture system to our central steam plant to help capture and reduce carbon dioxide emissions on campus. The technology and equipment have been developed by CarbonQuest, a local manufacturer in Spokane Valley. Drop by to meet the team and learn more about this emerging technology.

Tuesday, May 20 | 10 a.m. – noon | Decarbonization Plan and geothermal-sourced heating with McKinstry | JFK Library

EWU recently completed a campus decarbonization plan to transition the campus off of the use of fossil fuels for campus heating. This plan lays out the process to develop and install a campus wide geothermal ground source heating system that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 80% once completed. Drop in and chat with the team from McKinstry that led the development of this plan to learn more.

There is a downloadable flier to print below.