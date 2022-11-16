EWU Choral/Orchestral Concert on Nov. 21

EWU is hosting the Choral Orchestral Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, at W. 1115 Riverside Ave. in Spokane. Admission is free. For more information, use your phone camera to scan the QR code below.
EWU is hosting the Choral Orchestral Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, at W. 1115 Riverside Ave. in Spokane. Admission is free. For more information, use your phone camera to scan the QR code below.
We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.