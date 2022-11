Join the EWU Choirs for a concert on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Central Lutheran Church at 512 S. Bernard St. in Spokane.

Tickets cost $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Anyone needing special accommodations is asked to contact Kristina Ploeger-Hekmatpanah at kploeger@ewu.edu by Nov. 22. For more information, use your phone camera to scan the QR code below.