EWU Choirs Concert Sure to Please



Join the EWU choirs for a concert on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church, 512 S. Bernard Street, in Spokane.

Choral students will be joined by the principal players from the EWU Orchestra, EWU Emeritus Professor Tony Flinn and organists Cedric and Ciarnan Bidwell-Williams (students of Dr. Janet Ahrend).

Admission is free for EWU students and staff. General admission tickets are $10 at the door. Admission for seniors and non-EWU students is $5.

For more information, email Kristina Ploeger-Hekmatpanah at kploeger@ewu.edu or visit the website. To request a special accommodation, please email Ploeger-Hekmatpanah by Nov. 29.