EWU Career Week: Oct. 17-25

Career Week, to be held Oct. 17-25, will offer students a wide assortment of activities that build professional skills and connections for college and career success.
This is an ideal opportunity to hear from experts, learn about interviewing and other career-readiness strategies, and network with area employers.
Here are a few of the Career Week events:
Fall Networking Social | Thursday, Oct. 17 |11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | PUB 317
The Intersection of First-Gen Students, Career Readiness, and Leadership Development | Monday, Oct. 21
- Staff/Faculty Workshop | 11 a.m.-noon | PUB 317
- Presentation | 1-2:30 p.m. | PUB, Nysether Community Room (NCR)
- Student Workshop 3-4 p.m. | PUB 317
Prepare for the Fair | Tuesday, Oct. 22 | 2-3 p.m. | PUB 321
CSTEM Networking Mixer | Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 5 p.m. | First Floor CEB Lobby
Fall Career Fair | Thursday, Oct 24 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Phase 1 Fieldhouse
Interview Day with Employers | Friday, Oct. 25 | prearranged interviews throughout the day
**If you have questions or need additional information, please email Romeal Watson at rjwatson@ewu.edu.