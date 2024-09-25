EWU Career Week: Oct. 17-25

Career Week, to be held Oct. 17-25, will offer students a wide assortment of activities that build professional skills and connections for college and career success.

This is an ideal opportunity to hear from experts, learn about interviewing and other career-readiness strategies, and network with area employers.

Here are a few of the Career Week events:

Fall Networking Social | Thursday, Oct. 17 |11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | PUB 317

The Intersection of First-Gen Students, Career Readiness, and Leadership Development | Monday, Oct. 21

  • Staff/Faculty Workshop | 11 a.m.-noon | PUB 317
  • Presentation | 1-2:30 p.m. | PUB, Nysether Community Room (NCR)
  • Student Workshop 3-4 p.m. | PUB 317

Prepare for the Fair | Tuesday, Oct. 22 | 2-3 p.m. | PUB 321

CSTEM Networking Mixer | Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 5 p.m. | First Floor CEB Lobby

Fall Career Fair | Thursday, Oct 24 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Phase 1 Fieldhouse

Interview Day with Employers | Friday, Oct. 25 | prearranged interviews throughout the day

**If you have questions or need additional information, please email Romeal Watson at rjwatson@ewu.edu.

