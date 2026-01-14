EWU Business Programs: Winter 2026 Connect

Celebrating New Business Program Students on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22

The EWU Schools of Business and Professional Accounting are welcoming new students at an upcoming meet-and-greet event. All business and accounting students, regardless of class standing, are encouraged to attend as we introduce new students to our programs, highlight the strength of our academic community, and share available opportunities.

Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow students, faculty and staff. Students can also create personalized business cards to use at networking events, the future speaker series and other professional activities. Light refreshments will be provided.

Jan. 21, 2026 | 5-6 p.m. | Catalyst building lobby

Jan. 22, 2026 | 1:30-2:30 | Patterson 110

We encourage everyone to attend when they are able to, even if just for a short while!